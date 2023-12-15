Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Emmet County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Emmet County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Traverse City Central High School at Petoskey High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Petoskey, MI

Petoskey, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Northern Michigan Christian Academy at Wolverine High School