Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eaton County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Eaton County, Michigan today? We've got the information.
Eaton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lansing Catholic School at Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Charlotte, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeWitt High School at Grand Ledge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Grand Ledge, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Potterville High School at Laingsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Laingsburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakewood High School at Eaton Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Eaton Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olivet High School at Sexton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
