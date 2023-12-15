The IUPUI Jaguars (2-7) will look to break a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at IUPUI Gymnasium, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Eastern Michigan vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 56.5 points per game are 23.2 fewer points than the 79.7 the Jaguars allow.

The Jaguars score 9.6 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Eagles give up (74.4).

IUPUI is 2-0 when scoring more than 74.4 points.

The Jaguars are making 38.1% of their shots from the field, 4.1% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (42.2%).

The Eagles make 35.2% of their shots from the field, 8.9% lower than the Jaguars' defensive field-goal percentage.

Eastern Michigan Leaders

Tayra Eke: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 47.1 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 47.1 FG% Zaniya Nelson: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Kennedi Myles: 4.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG%

4.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG% Lachelle Austin: 9.9 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

9.9 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Cali Denson: 9 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

Eastern Michigan Schedule