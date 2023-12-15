The IUPUI Jaguars (2-7) will look to break a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at IUPUI Gymnasium, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Michigan vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 56.5 points per game are 23.2 fewer points than the 79.7 the Jaguars allow.
  • The Jaguars score 9.6 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Eagles give up (74.4).
  • IUPUI is 2-0 when scoring more than 74.4 points.
  • The Jaguars are making 38.1% of their shots from the field, 4.1% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (42.2%).
  • The Eagles make 35.2% of their shots from the field, 8.9% lower than the Jaguars' defensive field-goal percentage.

Eastern Michigan Leaders

  • Tayra Eke: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 47.1 FG%
  • Zaniya Nelson: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
  • Kennedi Myles: 4.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG%
  • Lachelle Austin: 9.9 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)
  • Cali Denson: 9 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

Eastern Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ North Dakota L 64-56 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/7/2023 @ Lindenwood (MO) L 71-64 Hyland Performance Arena
12/9/2023 @ Southern Indiana L 72-51 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/15/2023 @ IUPUI - IUPUI Gymnasium
12/29/2023 Saginaw Valley - George Gervin GameAbove Center
1/3/2024 @ Northern Illinois - NIU Convocation Center

