Friday's contest that pits the IUPUI Jaguars (2-7) against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-7) at IUPUI Gymnasium has a projected final score of 74-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of IUPUI, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 15.

The Eagles head into this contest following a 72-51 loss to Southern Indiana on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Michigan vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Michigan vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: IUPUI 74, Eastern Michigan 64

Eastern Michigan Schedule Analysis

When the Eagles took down the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars, who are ranked No. 271 in our computer rankings, on November 18 by a score of 68-65, it was their best victory of the year so far.

The Jaguars have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).

Eastern Michigan has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eastern Michigan Leaders

Tayra Eke: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 47.1 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 47.1 FG% Zaniya Nelson: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Kennedi Myles: 4.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG%

4.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG% Lachelle Austin: 9.9 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

9.9 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Cali Denson: 9.0 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

The Eagles have been outscored by 17.9 points per game (posting 56.5 points per game, 309th in college basketball, while conceding 74.4 per contest, 326th in college basketball) and have a -143 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.