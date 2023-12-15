Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
In Clinton County, Michigan, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clinton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
DeWitt High School at Grand Ledge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Grand Ledge, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry High School at Bath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Bath, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.