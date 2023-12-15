Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Cheboygan County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cheboygan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cheboygan Area High School at Kalkaska High School