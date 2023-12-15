If you live in Cass County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cass County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Centreville High School at Marcellus High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Marcellus, MI

Marcellus, MI Conference: Southwest 10

Southwest 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

New Buffalo High School at Howardsville Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Marcellus, MI

Marcellus, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School