Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Berrien County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Berrien County, Michigan today, we've got you covered below.
Berrien County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brandywine High School at Buchanan High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Buchanan, MI
- Conference: BCS League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niles High School at Sturgis High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Sturgis, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berrien Springs High School at Godwin Heights School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Haven High School at Watervliet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Watervliet, MI
- Conference: BCS League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fennville High School at Coloma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Coloma, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Buffalo High School at Howardsville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Marcellus, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covert High School at Michigan Lutheran High School - St Joseph
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: St. Joseph, MI
- Conference: BCS League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
