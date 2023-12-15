Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arenac County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
In Arenac County, Michigan, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Arenac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carrollton High School at Standish-Sterling Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Standish, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.