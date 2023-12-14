Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Wayne County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Canton Prep Academy at Trillium Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Taylor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Star International Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester High School at Fordson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allen Park High School at Edsel Ford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- Conference: Downriver
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seaholm High School at Churchill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thurston High School at Robichaud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester Adams High School at Northville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Northville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Divine Child High School at Dearborn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Canton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trenton High School at Taylor Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Taylor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arbor Preparatory High School at Westfield Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Redford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
