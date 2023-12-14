Seth Jarvis and Lucas Raymond will be two of the top players to watch when the Carolina Hurricanes face the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

Alex DeBrincat is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 26 points (0.9 per game), as he has scored 13 goals and 13 assists in 28 games (playing 18:02 per game).

Detroit's Dylan Larkin has posted 25 total points (1.0 per game), with 11 goals and 14 assists.

In the crease, Detroit's Alex Lyon is 4-2-0 this season, collecting 163 saves and allowing 12 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .931 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Hurricanes Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Carolina, Sebastian Aho has 25 points in 25 games (10 goals, 15 assists).

Through 28 games, Martin Necas has scored eight goals and picked up 12 assists.

Jarvis' total of 20 points is via 10 goals and 10 assists.

Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has conceded 15 goals (2.9 goals against average) and made 127 saves with an .894% save percentage (45th in league).

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 12th 3.25 Goals Scored 3.79 2nd 18th 3.25 Goals Allowed 3.29 22nd 1st 34 Shots 30.2 20th 1st 25.4 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 14th 22.34% Power Play % 22.88% 10th 16th 80% Penalty Kill % 77.36% 23rd

