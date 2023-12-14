Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Injury Report Today - December 14
Currently, the Detroit Red Wings (15-9-4) have four players on the injury report, including Dylan Larkin, in their matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes (15-12-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|J.T. Compher
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Klim Kostin
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Dylan Larkin
|C
|Out
|Head
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Svechnikov
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Brett Pesce
|D
|Questionable
|Illness
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Red Wings Season Insights
- With 106 goals (3.8 per game), the Red Wings have the league's second-best offense.
- Detroit has conceded 92 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in the league.
- They have the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +14.
Hurricanes Season Insights
- The Hurricanes' 91 total goals (3.2 per game) rank ninth in the NHL.
- It has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at 0.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-165)
|Red Wings (+140)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.