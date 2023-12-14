Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Presque Isle County Today - December 14
Presque Isle County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillman High School at Rogers City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Rogers City, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johannesburg-Lewiston High School at Onaway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Onaway, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
