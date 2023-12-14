Patrick Kane will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Detroit Red Wings meet the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena. Considering a wager on Kane in the Red Wings-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Patrick Kane vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kane Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Kane has averaged 19:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

Kane has scored a goal in one of four games this year.

Kane has recorded a point twice this season in four games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

In one of four games this year, Kane has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Kane has an implied probability of 58.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Kane having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kane Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 91 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 4 Games 4 2 Points 0 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.