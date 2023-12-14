Should you bet on Olli Maatta to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Maatta stats and insights

  • Maatta is yet to score through 23 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.
  • Maatta has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 91 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Maatta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:30 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:59 Home L 5-1
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:03 Away W 5-3
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:56 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:59 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:12 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.