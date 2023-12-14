Should you bet on Olli Maatta to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800

Maatta stats and insights

Maatta is yet to score through 23 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Maatta has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 91 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Maatta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:30 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:59 Home L 5-1 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:03 Away W 5-3 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:56 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:59 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:12 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

