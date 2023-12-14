The Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Boston Celtics is one of seven strong options on today's NBA schedule.

Today's NBA Games

The Miami Heat face the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls look to pull of an away win at the Heat on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIA Record: 14-10

14-10 CHI Record: 9-16

9-16 MIA Stats: 112.7 PPG (21st in NBA), 111.3 Opp. PPG (ninth)

112.7 PPG (21st in NBA), 111.3 Opp. PPG (ninth) CHI Stats: 109.1 PPG (27th in NBA), 113.4 Opp. PPG (16th)

Players to Watch

MIA Key Player: Jimmy Butler (21.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Jimmy Butler (21.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.6 APG) CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.4 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -5.5

MIA -5.5 MIA Odds to Win: -225

-225 CHI Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 217.5 points

The Boston Celtics play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers travel to face the Celtics on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BOS Record: 17-5

17-5 CLE Record: 13-11

13-11 BOS Stats: 117.4 PPG (seventh in NBA), 109.0 Opp. PPG (fourth)

117.4 PPG (seventh in NBA), 109.0 Opp. PPG (fourth) CLE Stats: 110.6 PPG (24th in NBA), 110.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.4 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.2 APG)

Jayson Tatum (27.4 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.2 APG) CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.4 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 5.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -8.5

BOS -8.5 BOS Odds to Win: -375

-375 CLE Odds to Win: +300

+300 Total: 226.5 points

The Dallas Mavericks face the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves take to the home court of the Mavericks on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and BSN

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 15-8

15-8 MIN Record: 17-5

17-5 DAL Stats: 120.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.9 Opp. PPG (21st)

120.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.9 Opp. PPG (21st) MIN Stats: 112.7 PPG (21st in NBA), 105.9 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (32.0 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 8.9 APG)

Luka Doncic (32.0 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 8.9 APG) MIN Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns (21.6 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -2.5

DAL -2.5 DAL Odds to Win: -135

-135 MIN Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 229.5 points

The Denver Nuggets play host to the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets hope to pick up a road win at the Nuggets on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ALT and YES

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DEN Record: 16-9

16-9 BKN Record: 13-10

13-10 DEN Stats: 114.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (eighth)

114.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (eighth) BKN Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (17th)

Players to Watch

DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (27.2 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 9.4 APG)

Nikola Jokic (27.2 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 9.4 APG) BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (23.0 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -9.5

DEN -9.5 DEN Odds to Win: -500

-500 BKN Odds to Win: +375

+375 Total: 228.5 points

The Sacramento Kings take on the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder hit the road the Kings on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSOK

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 13-9

13-9 OKC Record: 15-7

15-7 SAC Stats: 116.3 PPG (ninth in NBA), 116.9 Opp. PPG (21st)

116.3 PPG (ninth in NBA), 116.9 Opp. PPG (21st) OKC Stats: 120.4 PPG (fifth in NBA), 112.8 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (18.5 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 6.9 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (18.5 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 6.9 APG) OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.4 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 6.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -1.5

SAC -1.5 SAC Odds to Win: -135

-135 OKC Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 242.5 points

The Portland Trail Blazers face the Utah Jazz

The Jazz look to pull of an away win at the Trail Blazers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

POR Record: 6-16

6-16 UTA Record: 8-16

8-16 POR Stats: 106.5 PPG (29th in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (15th)

106.5 PPG (29th in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (15th) UTA Stats: 111.6 PPG (23rd in NBA), 120.0 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (18.8 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.6 APG)

Shaedon Sharpe (18.8 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.6 APG) UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.7 PPG, 8.6 RPG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: POR -3.5

POR -3.5 POR Odds to Win: -150

-150 UTA Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 228.5 points

The Los Angeles Clippers play host to the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors hope to pick up a road win at the Clippers on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, KTLA, and NBCS-BA

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAC Record: 13-10

13-10 GS Record: 10-13

10-13 LAC Stats: 114.1 PPG (15th in NBA), 109.3 Opp. PPG (fifth)

114.1 PPG (15th in NBA), 109.3 Opp. PPG (fifth) GS Stats: 115.6 PPG (11th in NBA), 115.3 Opp. PPG (20th)

Players to Watch

LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (23.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.6 APG)

Kawhi Leonard (23.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.6 APG) GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -6.5

LAC -6.5 LAC Odds to Win: -250

-250 GS Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 231.5 points

