Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Muskegon County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Muskegon County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Muskegon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mason County Central High School at Holton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Scottville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitehall High School at Montague High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Montague, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hesperia Community High School at North Muskegon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: North Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ravenna High School at Shelby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Shelby, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand River Preparatory at Muskegon Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
