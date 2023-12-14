In the upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Moritz Seider to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Seider stats and insights

Seider has scored in five of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

On the power play, Seider has accumulated three goals and eight assists.

Seider's shooting percentage is 8.5%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Seider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:04 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:48 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:12 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:41 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 22:36 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 23:01 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:50 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 25:57 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:33 Away W 5-2

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

