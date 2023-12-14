Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lenawee County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Lenawee County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Lenawee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillsdale High School at Hudson Area High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Hudson, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morenci Area High School at Britton Deerfield
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Britton, MI
- Conference: Tri County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison High School - Adrian at Onsted High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Onsted, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Academy High School at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Adrian, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
