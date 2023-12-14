Will Justin Holl Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 14?
Should you wager on Justin Holl to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Carolina Hurricanes face off on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Holl stats and insights
- Holl is yet to score through 21 games this season.
- He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Holl has no points on the power play.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 91 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.
Holl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:37
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:17
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:21
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:17
|Home
|W 5-4
Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
