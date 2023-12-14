On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Jonatan Berggren going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jonatan Berggren score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Berggren stats and insights

  • In two of six games this season, Berggren has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.
  • Berggren has zero points on the power play.
  • Berggren's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have given up 91 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

