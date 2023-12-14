Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cheboygan County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Cheboygan County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cheboygan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harbor Light Christian High School at Mackinaw City High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Mackinaw City, MI
- Conference: Northern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Inland Lakes High School at Pellston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Pellston, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.