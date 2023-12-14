Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cass County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Cass County, Michigan today? We have you covered below.
Cass County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edwardsburg High School at Otsego High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Otsego, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Pigeon High School at Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Cassopolis, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcellus High School at Centreville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Centreville, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
