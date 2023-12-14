The Detroit Red Wings, Alex DeBrincat among them, play the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena. Looking to bet on DeBrincat's props versus the Hurricanes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

DeBrincat's plus-minus this season, in 18:02 per game on the ice, is 0.

DeBrincat has a goal in nine games this year out of 28 games played, including multiple goals three times.

DeBrincat has a point in 17 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points five times.

DeBrincat has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 13 of 28 games played.

The implied probability that DeBrincat goes over his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

DeBrincat has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 91 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 28 Games 3 26 Points 2 13 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.