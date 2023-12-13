Osceola County, Michigan has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available below.

Osceola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Manton High School at Evart High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Evart, MI

Evart, MI Conference: Highland

Highland How to Stream: Watch Here

Marion High School at Manistee Catholic Central High School