Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oceana County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Oceana County, Michigan, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Oceana County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bear Lake High School at Pentwater High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Pentwater, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin High School at Walkerville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Walkerville, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
