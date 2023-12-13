Today's NHL schedule features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers.

How to watch all the games in the NHL today is available here.

Today's NHL Games

Date/Time TV
Arizona Coyotes at Pittsburgh Penguins 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12 SCRIPPS,SportsNet PT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Rangers 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12 MSG,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Carolina Hurricanes at Ottawa Senators 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12 BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues 7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12 ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)
Philadelphia Flyers at Nashville Predators 8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12 NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights 10:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12 SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Tampa Bay Lightning at Vancouver Canucks 10:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12 BSSUN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers 10:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12 ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)
Florida Panthers at Seattle Kraken 10:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12 BSFL,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Winnipeg Jets at San Jose Sharks 10:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12 NBCS-CA,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

