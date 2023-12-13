Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marquette County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Marquette County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Marquette County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marquette Senior High School at Negaunee High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Negaunee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
