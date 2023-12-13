The Milwaukee Bucks, Khris Middleton included, hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 11, Middleton posted 13 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in a 133-129 win against the Bulls.

Below we will look at Middleton's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.0 13.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 5.8 Assists 4.5 4.2 4.5 PRA -- 20.9 23.7 PR -- 16.7 19.2 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.5



Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Pacers

Middleton has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 4.6 per game, which account for 8.8% and 8.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Middleton is averaging 3.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Middleton's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 107.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 104.4 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Pacers are ranked 29th in the league, giving up 124.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Pacers are ranked 11th in the NBA, conceding 43.1 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Pacers have conceded 24.7 per game, sixth in the league.

The Pacers are the best squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 10.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Khris Middleton vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2023 30 20 7 4 4 0 2 11/9/2023 20 19 2 4 2 0 0

