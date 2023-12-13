If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Gratiot County, Michigan today, we've got what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gratiot County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Vestaburg High School at Ashley High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 13
  • Location: Ashley, MI
  • Conference: Mid-State
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Breckenridge High School at St Charles High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
  • Location: St. Charles, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Coleman High School at Fulton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
  • Location: Middleton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.