Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gladwin County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Gladwin County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gladwin County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beaverton High School at Standish-Sterling Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Standish, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gladwin High School at Meridian Early College High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Sanford, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.