Giannis Antetokounmpo will hope to make a difference for the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Indiana Pacers.

Antetokounmpo put up 32 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 133-129 win versus the Bulls.

Let's break down Antetokounmpo's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 34.5 30.3 32.2 Rebounds 11.5 10.7 11.6 Assists 5.5 5.2 6.0 PRA -- 46.2 49.8 PR -- 41 43.8



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Pacers

Antetokounmpo has taken 18.9 shots per game this season and made 11.6 per game, which account for 19.4% and 23.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Antetokounmpo's Bucks average 104.4 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's slowest with 107.4 possessions per contest.

The Pacers are the 29th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 124.8 points per game.

Giving up 43.1 rebounds per game, the Pacers are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

The Pacers concede 24.7 assists per contest, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2023 40 37 10 2 0 2 0 11/9/2023 36 54 12 3 0 0 0

