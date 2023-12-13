Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clare County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Clare County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clare County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clare High School at Shepherd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Shepherd, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harrison High School - Harrison at Pinconning Area High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Pinconning, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.