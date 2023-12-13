Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Haliburton are two players to watch on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) match up with the Indiana Pacers (13-8) at Fiserv Forum.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Pacers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, BSIN

BSWI, BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks won their most recent game versus the Bulls, 133-129 in OT, on Monday. Antetokounmpo starred with 32 points, and also had 12 rebounds and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 32 12 6 2 0 0 Brook Lopez 19 3 3 1 3 2 Malik Beasley 19 4 2 1 0 5

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo's numbers for the season are 30.3 points, 5.2 assists and 10.7 boards per contest.

Damian Lillard's numbers for the season are 25.1 points, 4.5 boards and 7.1 assists per game, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Brook Lopez posts 13.5 points, 5.0 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.8 blocks (first in NBA).

Bobby Portis' numbers for the season are 11.6 points, 1.1 assists and 6.6 boards per contest.

Malik Beasley puts up 12.4 points, 4.4 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Watch Antetokounmpo, Haliburton and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 32.2 11.6 6.0 1.9 1.4 0.2 Damian Lillard 25.2 5.0 8.0 0.9 0.4 3.1 Brook Lopez 18.2 5.5 2.2 1.0 2.8 2.2 Khris Middleton 12.2 5.2 4.4 0.8 0.0 1.3 Malik Beasley 14.0 5.2 1.6 0.9 0.3 3.5

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.