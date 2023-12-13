Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Haliburton are two of the players with prop bets available when the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers play at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday (with opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 34.5 (Over: -122) 11.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +100)

Antetokounmpo's 30.3 points per game average is 4.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has grabbed 10.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -139) 7.5 (Over: -154) 3.5 (Over: +114)

The 26.5-point prop bet for Damian Lillard on Wednesday is 1.4 higher than his scoring average on the season (25.1).

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Lillard has collected 7.1 assists per game, 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).

He has knocked down 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -147)

The 13.5 points over/under for Brook Lopez on Wednesday matches his scoring average.

He has collected five boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Lopez has knocked down 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -125)

The 26.2 points Haliburton scores per game are 1.3 less than his prop total on Wednesday.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Haliburton's assist average -- 12.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (12.5).

Haliburton's 3.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -169)

The 19.5-point total set for Myles Turner on Wednesday is 2.5 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (7.9) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (8.5).

Turner has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.