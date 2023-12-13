Two of the NBA's best players will be going head to head when Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.3 points per game, sixth in league) and the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) welcome in Tyrese Haliburton (26.2, 13th) and the Indiana Pacers (13-8) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSIN.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Pacers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN

BSWI and BSIN Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game with a +79 scoring differential overall. They put up 122.6 points per game (second in the NBA) and allow 119.2 per contest (24th in the league).

The Pacers have a +78 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.7 points per game. They're putting up 128.5 points per game, first in the league, and are allowing 124.8 per outing to rank 29th in the NBA.

These two teams average 251.1 points per game combined, 8.4 less than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 244 points per game, 15.5 fewer points than this contest's total.

Milwaukee is 9-14-0 ATS this season.

Indiana has covered 13 times in 21 games with a spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +180 - Pacers +10000 +4000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.