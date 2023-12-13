Brook Lopez and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Indiana Pacers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lopez, in his last game (December 11 win against the Bulls), posted 19 points and three blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Lopez's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.5 18.2 Rebounds 6.5 5.0 5.5 Assists -- 1.5 2.2 PRA -- 20 25.9 PR -- 18.5 23.7 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Lopez's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Lopez has made 5.0 shots per game, which adds up to 10.9% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.8 threes per game, or 12.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lopez's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 107.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 104.4 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

Conceding 124.8 points per game, the Pacers are the 29th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Allowing 43.1 rebounds per game, the Pacers are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

The Pacers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 24.7 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers are No. 1 in the league, giving up 10.2 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Brook Lopez vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2023 37 18 6 2 3 4 0 11/9/2023 29 2 1 0 0 3 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.