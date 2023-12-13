Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bay County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Bay County, Michigan today, we've got the information.
Bay County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrison High School - Harrison at Pinconning Area High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Pinconning, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay City Central High School at Reese High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Reese, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
