Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arenac County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Arenac County, Michigan today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Arenac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beaverton High School at Standish-Sterling Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Standish, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tawas Area High School at Standish-Sterling Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Standish, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.