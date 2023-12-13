Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alger County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Alger County, Michigan today? We've got what you need.
Alger County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Superior Central High School at Munising High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Munising, MI
- Conference: Skyline Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
