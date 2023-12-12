Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Wayne County, Michigan today, we've got you covered below.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central High School - Detroit at Academy of the Americas
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henry Ford Academy at Hope Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Westland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Trillium Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Taylor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Edsel Ford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melvindale High School at Annapolis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Consortium College Prep High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mumford High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Do not Use at Divine Child High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cabrini High School at Lutheran High School Westland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Westland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
OA Carlson High School at Trenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Trenton, MI
- Conference: Downriver
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garden City High School at Robichaud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Renaissance High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Redford Union High School at Romulus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Romulus, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crestwood High School at Thurston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Redford, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Star International Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cass Technical High School at Henry Ford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Conference: Detroit Public 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit Public Safety Academy at Arbor Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Ypsilanti, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fitzgerald High School at Detroit Edison PSA Early College of Excellence
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merritt Academy at Canton Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crockett Technical High School at Osborn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Plymouth Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summit Academy North High School at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Riverview, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
