If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Wayne County, Michigan today, we've got you covered below.

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central High School - Detroit at Academy of the Americas

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12

5:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Henry Ford Academy at Hope Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Westland, MI

Westland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Trillium Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Taylor, MI

Taylor, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Edsel Ford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Melvindale High School at Annapolis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Dearborn Heights, MI

Dearborn Heights, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Consortium College Prep High School at Franklin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Mumford High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Do not Use at Divine Child High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Cabrini High School at Lutheran High School Westland

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Westland, MI

Westland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

OA Carlson High School at Trenton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Trenton, MI

Trenton, MI Conference: Downriver

Downriver How to Stream: Watch Here

Garden City High School at Robichaud High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Dearborn Heights, MI

Dearborn Heights, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Renaissance High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Redford Union High School at Romulus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Romulus, MI

Romulus, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Crestwood High School at Thurston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Redford, MI

Redford, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Star International Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Dearborn Heights, MI

Dearborn Heights, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Cass Technical High School at Henry Ford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Conference: Detroit Public 1

Detroit Public 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit Public Safety Academy at Arbor Preparatory High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Ypsilanti, MI

Ypsilanti, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Fitzgerald High School at Detroit Edison PSA Early College of Excellence

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Merritt Academy at Canton Preparatory High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: canton, MI

canton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Crockett Technical High School at Osborn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Plymouth Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12

7:15 PM ET on December 12 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Summit Academy North High School at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview