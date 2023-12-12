Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washtenaw County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Washtenaw County, Michigan today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vandercook Lake High School at Manchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Manchester, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Saline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Saline, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Monroe, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit Public Safety Academy at Arbor Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Ypsilanti, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dexter High School at Huron High School - Ann Arbor
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
