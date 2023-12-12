We have high school basketball competition in Washtenaw County, Michigan today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Vandercook Lake High School at Manchester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Manchester, MI

Manchester, MI Conference: Cascades

Cascades How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Saline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Saline, MI

Saline, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Monroe, MI

Monroe, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit Public Safety Academy at Arbor Preparatory High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Ypsilanti, MI

Ypsilanti, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Dexter High School at Huron High School - Ann Arbor