Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Tuscola County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tuscola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Birch Run High School at Millington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Millington, MI

Millington, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Mayville High School at All Saints Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Bay City, MI

Bay City, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Akron-Fairgrove High School