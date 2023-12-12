For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Robby Fabbri a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbri stats and insights

Fabbri has scored in seven of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes one shot per game, and converts 40% of them.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are giving up 87 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Fabbri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:31 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 16:14 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 12:30 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:52 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:24 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 17:09 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:38 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 12:16 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 2 1 1 15:04 Home W 4-0

Red Wings vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

