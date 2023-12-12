Will Robby Fabbri Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 12?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Robby Fabbri a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Fabbri stats and insights
- Fabbri has scored in seven of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- He takes one shot per game, and converts 40% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues are giving up 87 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Fabbri recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:31
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|16:14
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|12:30
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|15:24
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|17:09
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:38
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|12:16
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|15:04
|Home
|W 4-0
Red Wings vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
