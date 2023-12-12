High school basketball action in Otsego County, Michigan is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Otsego County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pellston High School at Johannesburg-Lewiston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Johannesburg, MI

Johannesburg, MI Conference: Ski Valley

Ski Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillman High School at Gaylord High School