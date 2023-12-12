Can we anticipate Olli Maatta lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings clash with the St. Louis Blues at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Maatta stats and insights

Maatta is yet to score through 22 games this season.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Maatta has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are conceding 87 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Maatta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:30 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:59 Home L 5-1 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:03 Away W 5-3 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:56 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:59 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:12 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 2 0 2 20:21 Away L 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

