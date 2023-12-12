Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montcalm County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Montcalm County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Montcalm County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Montcalm High School at Ithaca High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Ithaca, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hesperia Community High School at Lakeview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lakeview, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
