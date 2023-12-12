High school basketball competition in Midland County, Michigan is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Midland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Midland High School at Bay City Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Bay City, MI

Bay City, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Flint Southwestern Classical Academy at H. H. Dow High School