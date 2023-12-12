In the upcoming game against the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Michael Rasmussen to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Rasmussen stats and insights

In four of 27 games this season, Rasmussen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.

Rasmussen has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Rasmussen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 14:17 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:15 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:20 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:33 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:45 Home W 4-0

Red Wings vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

