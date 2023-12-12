Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Luce County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Luce County, Michigan today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Luce County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newberry High School at Cheboygan Area High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Cheboygan, MI
- Conference: Straits Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.